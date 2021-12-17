Temple University Health System CRNAs vote to unionize

A group of certified registered nurse anesthetists at Jeanes Hospital and Fox Chase Cancer Center, both part of Philadelphia-based Temple University Health System, have voted to unionize, according to the Pennsylvania Association of Staff Nurses and Allied Professionals.

The 27 nurse anesthetists will join PASNAP, which also represents 2,200 nurses and professionals at the main Temple University Hospital campus, 315 nurses at Jeanes Hospital and 100 nurses at Temple research and outpatient clinics.

"We hope that by coming together to form a union, working conditions and CRNA retention at our hospitals will improve, which will ultimately have a positive impact on our patients and on the community we serve," Bernadette Golarz, DNP, CRNP, a nurse anesthetist at both facilities, said in a news release. "We look forward to sitting down with members of our leadership in a democratic fashion and working together to improve our hospitals."

A spokesperson for Temple University Health System told Becker's the organization does not have a comment.