Strike set at Sutter Health hospital

Members of the California Nurses Association are set to begin a five-day strike Oct. 24 at Alta Bates Summit Medical Center in Oakland and Berkeley.

The union represents 1,800 nurses at Alta Bates Summit Medical Center campuses, according to an Oct. 18 CNA news release. Alta Bates Summit Medical Center is part of Sacramento-based Sutter Health, which includes more than 20 hospitals.

Union members issued a strike notice amid contract negotiations. Sutter Health told Becker's in a statement that the health system has "held a number of bargaining sessions with the assistance of federal mediators, and while those sessions are confidential, we believe time spent at the bargaining table is the most efficient way to reach a fair and equitable agreement."

The union contends that there are persistent patient care issues at Alta Bates Summit Medical Center, including workplace violence and high turnover rates.

"As nurses we know that in order for a hospital to be a true place of healing it must be safe for those who seek care and for those who provide care," Mike Hill, RN, said in the CNA news release. "It is the responsibility of management to ensure that both patients and health care workers are safe in their facilities. A facility is safe when it retains experienced nurses, all staff is properly trained, and we have unit-specific workplace violence prevention plans."

A strike could still be averted if both sides reach an agreement. Meanwhile, Sutter Health said Alta Bates Summit Medical Center's "commitment to providing the community with critical services and high-quality, safe patient care during a strike and into the future remains unchanged."