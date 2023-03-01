Strike at Kaiser-affiliated Hawaii hospitals enters 2nd week

Members of United Public Workers are entering the second week of their strike at three Maui Health hospitals in Hawaii.

The union represents about 500 healthcare workers at Maui Health's Maui Memorial Medical Center, Kula Hospital and Lanai Community Hospital, according to a union news release. Wailuku, Hawaii-based Maui Health is affiliated with Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente.

Union members, who include nurses aides, respiratory therapists, housekeepers, cooks and other workers, have been working under a contract extension since June 30, according to UPW. They began their strike Feb. 22 following months of negotiations. They say they are striking for fair pay, better working conditions and other terms.

United Public Workers AFSCME, Local 646, AFL-CIO State Director Kalani Werner said in the union release, "A strike is not an easy decision, but our members are committed to making their voices heard and demanding fair treatment for all workers."

Maui Health has said its Maui Health Emergency Operations Center team developed a contingency plan to reduce operational disruption during the strike.

The health system also said all facilities remain open and that it is working with community providers to ensure continuation of patient care, according to The Maui News. The emergency department is open around the clock.

Maui Health and the union are slated to resume negotiations with a federal mediator on March 6, union officials said, according to The Maui News.