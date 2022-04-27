Stanford nurses continue strike amid bargaining

As a strike continues, the union representing about 5,000 nurses at Stanford and Lucile Packard Children's hospitals in Palo Alto, Calif., is slated to continue negotiations with hospital management on April 27, according to Stanford's latest negotiations update.

Members of the Committee for Recognition of Nursing Achievement began a strike April 25, citing a need to ensure sustainability of nurses as well as excellent patient care.

The union has not announced a strike end date.

In response to the strike, Stanford has brought in replacement nurses to work alongside other employees. Hospital leaders have said they anticipated the volume of services in some areas to be reduced during the strike and some elective procedures would need to be rescheduled.

Also on April 25, the union delivered a letter to the Stanford Health Care board of directors and Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford board of directors calling on them to ask hospital administrators to rescind their decision to cut healthcare benefits from striking nurses while negotiations are ongoing.

Dale Beatty, DNP, RN, chief nurse executive and vice president of patient care services for Stanford Health Care, and Jesus Cepero, PhD, RN, senior vice president of patient care and chief nursing officer for Stanford Children's Health, said in a statement earlier this month that nurses who choose to strike will not be paid for shifts they miss.

"In addition, employer-paid health benefits will cease on May 1 for nurses who go out on strike and remain out through the end of the month in which the strike begins," Drs. Beatty and Cepero said.

Drs. Beatty and Cepero have emphasized that striking nurses may pay to continue their health coverage through the Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act.

Meanwhile, both sides have said they are committed to continuing negotiations and reaching a contract.

More information about negotiations and contract proposals can be found here and here.