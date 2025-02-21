Providence, nurses reach 2nd tentative deal after 43 days on strike

For the second time during an open-ended strike, Providence has reached a tentative agreement with the Oregon Nurses Association covering eight registered nurse bargaining units, both sides announced Feb. 21.

The agreement comes after 43 days on strike and mediation initiated at the request of Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek.

Bargaining teams at seven of the hospitals "strongly recommend" their agreements, while Providence Medford's bargaining team is "neutral," according to the ONA.

The union said the tentative deal includes:

Wage increases ranging from 20% to 42% over the contract duration, with an immediate 16% to 22% raise upon ratification.

Staffing plans that factor in patient acuity.

Retroactive pay for nurses at bargaining units with contracts that expired before December, covering 75% of all hours worked last year.

A new statewide health benefits workgroup to examine existing plans and "explore the creation of a statewide health benefits trust."

Annual step increases beginning in 2026.

Guaranteed break and meal pay.

Ratification bonuses for nurses at Providence Portland Medical Center and Providence Seaside.

"This milestone represents a significant achievement for ONA nurses, marking a powerful step forward in their ongoing commitment to fair wages, safe staffing and high-quality patient care," the union said in a statement.

Jennifer Burrows, chief executive at Providence Oregon, shared the following statement with Becker's:

"Providence is hopeful that ONA-represented nurses will ratify the tentative agreements that pave a solid path forward for us all. Together, we look forward to continuing to provide excellent and compassionate care for our patients in these communities we serve."

Nearly 5,000 employees across 11 bargaining units — including nurses at eight Providence hospitals in Oregon and some physicians at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center and the Providence Women's Clinic — went on strike Jan. 10 in what is estimated to be Oregon's largest healthcare strike.

While some bargaining units have approved new labor deals, nurses from Providence St. Vincent, Providence Portland, Providence Milwaukie, Providence Willamette Falls, Providence Newberg, Providence Hood River, Providence Seaside and Providence Medford have remained on strike and without ratified agreements.

After 26 days on strike, Providence reached tentative agreements with nurses earlier in the month, but they were voted down.

Providence later warned striking nurses in Oregon that they could risk losing their healthcare benefits if the walkout does not end by the end of February.

Voting on the most recent tentative agreement for each facility is slated for Feb. 22-23. If nurses at a facility ratify an agreement, they would return to work Feb. 26, according to the ONA.