Providence, hospice workers agree to resolve NLRB complaint

Renton, Wash.-based Providence and caregivers ofProvidence Hospice in Sonoma County, Calif., agreed to resolve allegations that workers were required to take on additional work and responsibilities without appropriate compensation.

The agreement resolves allegations filed with the National Labor Relations Board in June 2023 by approximately 130 registered nurses, social workers and other staff at the hospice care provider, according to the National Union of Healthcare Workers.

A news release from the union shared with Becker's said the complaint "documented that Providence had effectively forced many of them to take on more work and expanded duties — several registered nurses had to assume case management responsibilities — without being compensated."

As part of the deal, Sonoma Hospice agreed not to change caseload limits during the status quo period of first contract negotiations, according to a statement Providence shared with Becker's. The statement said there is also a change in the process for assigning overflow case management work — assignments will be made by seniority rather than on a first come, first serve basis.

Additionally, the agreement includes a 5% daily differential for caregivers covering overflow case management assignments, bonuses to several caregivers who performed extra duties last summer amid a staffing shortage and a bonus for social workers to recognize them for their work and dedication.

Both sides agreed the deal is a win for the caregivers and for hospice.

"This agreement is good for us and for the families we serve because it means instead of racing in our cars from one family to another, our agency will have to staff appropriately so we can devote ourselves fully to our patients," Kristina Nauheimer, a nurse case manager at the hospice, said in the union release.

"We are grateful to have reached an agreement with the National Union of Healthcare Workers to settle an unfair labor practice charge over alleged changes to working conditions," Providence said.

"Sonoma Hospice is committed to continuing to provide the level of hospice services at the bedside that every patient needs and their family is counting on at a sacred time in their lives. However, caregivers are not expected — and never have been expected — to work more hours per day or see extra patients a day," said Providence.