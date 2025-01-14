Providence files complaint against striking hospitalists

Providence Medical Group is accusing the Pacific Northwest Hospital Medicine Association, affiliated with the Oregon Nurses Association, of failing to bargain in good faith.

In a statement shared with Becker's, Providence said its physician division in Oregon filed an unfair labor practice complaint on Jan. 13 with the National Labor Relations Board.

PMG alleges the union "unlawfully delayed bargaining by refusing to meet at reasonable times and reasonable intervals for … bargaining."

It also alleges the union "made a regressive bargaining proposal and consistently delayed in responding to proposals and counterproposals … while concurrently posting flyers citing intent to participate in a January strike in coordination with other Providence facility bargaining units."

Additionally, PMG alleges the union conditioned bargaining on Providence engaging in similar bargaining with other bargaining units.

The union disputes the allegations, which come as thousands of employees — including nurses, physicians, nurse practitioners, physician associates and nurse midwives — began an open-ended strike Jan. 10 at Providence hospitals and clinics across Oregon.

The walkout is estimated to be the largest healthcare strike in the state's history, according to the Oregon Nurses Association. It includes the hospitalists' unit at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center, which began negotiations with Providence in January 2024.

The union contends that Providence's allegations against the Pacific Northwest Hospital Medicine Association related to negotiations "are categorically false and also represent the height of irony."

In a statement shared with Becker's, the union said Providence has consistently refused to negotiate and that hospitalists have bargained in good faith "from the beginning and remain committed to reaching a fair agreement."

Additionally, the union called on Providence to "focus on resolving the very issues that have driven its own employees to strike in the first place."





