Providence asks to renew talks with physicians ahead of strike

Renton, Wash.-based Providence received a strike notice on Dec. 30 from the Oregon Nurses Association, a union that represents nearly 5,000 Providence workers, including physicians, nurses, and nurse practitioners. The health system said its lead negotiator has since approached federal officials to explore reopening mediation with hospitalists at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center in Portland, and physicians and providers at Providence Women's Clinic.

The move comes as Providence has been recruiting temporary replacement nurses for the upcoming work stoppage.

"Preparing to recruit and orient these temporary workers is the key reason the Providence bargaining teams have not been at the negotiation table with union leaders. However, as has been noted previously, there is no equivalent temporary replacement workforce for physicians," the health system said In a Jan. 2 statement shared with Becker's.

"As a result, and in the interest of community health, Providence's lead negotiator has approached federal mediators to explore the possibility of reopening mediation with hospitalists at Providence St. Vincent, as well as with physicians and providers at Providence Women's Clinic."

ONA has called for an open-ended strike beginning Jan. 10 involving 11 Providence bargaining units from eight hospitals and six clinics.

According to the union, the front-line caregivers work at Providence Portland, Seaside, St. Vincent, Providence Women's Clinic, Milwaukie, Willamette Falls, Medford, Newberg and Hood River, along with physicians and advanced practice providers at Providence St. Vincent, represented by the Pacific Northwest Hospital Medicine Association. PNHMA is affiliated with the American Federation of Teachers Healthcare and staffed by ONA.

The bargaining units noted by Providence at Providence St. Vincent and Providence Women's Clinic represent roughly 150 of the nearly 5,000 workers planning to strike, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.

The ONA has filed an unfair labor practice complaint with the National Labor Relations Board for what it says is Providence's illegal refusal to bargain. The filing came after Providence said it has "been transparent with union leaders that in the event of a work stoppage, bargaining stops to support our priority of ensuring we continue to provide excellent patient care."

On Jan. 2, after the filing and after Providence announced it seeks to reopen negotiations with physicians, the union called the health system's statements "inconsistent, disingenuous and contradictory.

"In multiple statements earlier this week, Providence claimed they couldn't bargain because of the overwhelming burden of having to 'recruit and orient' temporary workers," union representatives wrote in a news release.

"Now, under significant public pressure — including from elected officials and the Oregon Nurses Association's public campaign — they suddenly announce to the press they are ready to meet only with the caregivers of their choosing."

Providence called on those representing physician/provider groups to focus on mediation and put aside their strike plans.





