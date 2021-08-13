Physicians ask Massachusetts governor to end Saint Vincent nurses' strike

Five independent physicians who care for patients at Worcester, Mass.-based Saint Vincent Hospital are asking Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker to step in to end a monthslong nurses' strike.

In a letter dated Aug. 11, the physicians cited concerns regarding care access and the health of patients.

"We have cared for patients throughout the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and have always been committed to providing high-quality care for our community," they wrote to Mr. Baker. "As we face yet another COVID-19 surge and overflowing hospital emergency rooms across the state, we are compelled to ask for your intervention in this public health crisis that is threatening the health and wellness of your constituents."

The letter comes as the strike at Saint Vincent approaches 160 days. It has resulted in reduced services, and the hiring of replacement nurses at the hospital, part of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare.

The strike started March 8, with staffing the key issue of contention. The Massachusetts Nurses Association has sought more staffing on most floors, particularly on the medical-surgical floors, telemetry floors and in the emergency department. It also seeks a resource nurse on all floors.

Saint Vincent CEO Carolyn Jackson said the hospital has proposed investments in nurse staffing and ranks "very high" in U.S. News & World Report's nurse staffing ratings.

On Aug. 5, Saint Vincent said it offered the union a "last, best and final" proposal addressing staffing, compensation and workplace safety.

But the union expressed disappointment with Saint Vincent's offer, saying staffing provisions are inadequate and don't provide improvements needed to keep patients safe and end the strike.

Now, the physicians said they "are speaking out and going on the record that the current strike led by the MNA is directly preventing our patients from accessing quality healthcare in Central Massachusetts during a global pandemic and putting us all at risk."

They told the governor they need Saint Vincent nurses to come back to work and requested a video meeting with him.

Saint Vincent notified the state's department of public health July 28 of the hospital's plan to scale back services Aug. 2, officials said.

The health department is reviewing the service changes proposed by Saint Vincent to determine the effects of these changes on patients, officials said, noting proposed changes to hospital services must be done in accordance with state licensure regulations.

"The department of public health's focus throughout the continuing strike is ensuring that Saint Vincent Hospital meets its obligations to provide safe, efficient, high-quality health care for its patients," Katheleen Conti, a health department spokesperson, said in a statement shared with Becker's. "The department has been regularly monitoring the care provided to patients and has conducted numerous on-site visits to assess their care."

The union told Becker's Aug. 12: "The nurses are anxious to get back in the building as soon as possible to care for their patients and their community and are working with the federal mediator to move the process toward a resolution to end the strike."