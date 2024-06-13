PeaceHealth hospitalists vote to join union

Hospitalists who work in Bellingham and Sedro-Woolley, Wash., have voted to join the Union of American Physicians and Dentists, according to a June 13 statement from the union, which was shared with Becker's.

The vote affects approximately 30 physicians, physician assistants, and nurse practitioners who are employed by Sound Physicians, a for-profit company that provides physicians and medical services to hospitals, and provide medical services in the acute-care environment at PeaceHealth St. Joseph and United General medical centers.

It grants them the right to unionize as employees of both Sound Physicians and PeaceHealth, according to the Cascadia Daily News. The National Labor Relations Board is expected to certify the election results within seven business days, the union said.

"This victory contributes to the growing wave of doctors and advanced practice clinicians across the country seeking union representation to have a seat at the table with their employers so they can be a part of the discussion and decision-making process affecting their patients," the union's statement said.

A spokesperson for PeaceHealth, which is based in Vancouver, Wash., told Becker's the health system does not have a comment at this time.