Palomar Health averts strike

Registered nurses and caregivers at Palomar Health in Escondido and Poway, Calif., have reached tentative contracts with hospital management, according to a June 21 news release from the unions that represent them.

The tentative contracts cover about 1,300 nurses represented by the California Nurses Association and about 1,700 ancillary caregivers represented by the CNA-affiliated Caregivers and Healthcare Employees Union.

Union members reached the tentative deals with Palomar Health on June 21 after voting on June 7 and 8 to authorize a walkout and officially issuing a strike notice June 13. With tentative agreements in place, a strike planned for June 23 is averted.

In a statement shared with Becker's earlier in June, Palomar Health said it hoped a strike was averted and emphasized its commitment to sustainable contracts that provide competitive wages for nurses and caregivers.

Union representatives said the new tentative agreements are pending ratification and that members say they look forward to sharing details about the new contracts and how they address issues such as staffing as well as recruiting and retaining workers.