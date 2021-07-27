Nurses strike canceled after McLaren Macomb, union reach deal

More than 500 nurses at Mount Clemens, Mich.- based McLaren Macomb have agreed to a tentative three-year labor contract, according to statement from the hospital and union.

The nurses, represented by Office and Professional Employees International Union Local 40, issued a strike notice July 19 that it would begin a walkout on July 28 over staffing and other patient care issues.

Details of the agreement, which cancels the strike, have not been released, and the union has a ratification vote scheduled for early August, David Jones, a hospital spokesperson, told Becker's.