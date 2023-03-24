Nurses at California hospital reach agreement, call off strike

Members of the California Nurses Association have reached a tentative agreement with MarinHealth Medical Center in Greenbrae, Calif., averting a planned strike.

The union represents about 600 nurses at the hospital, which is part of MarinHealth, according to a March 23 CNA news release. MarinHealth Medical Center is a 327-bed independent organization owned by Marin Healthcare District.

Union members voted to authorize a strike on March 6. A strike was set to begin March 28 but averted with a tentative three-year deal reached March 21, according to the union. Nurses are slated to vote to approve the new contract March 27.

"We are pleased with this tentative agreement, which will help us recruit and retain nurses," Lynn Warner, RN, said in the CNA release. "This was a long fight, but through our collective power and solidarity, we were able to win an agreement to ensure that we can continue to give our community the care they deserve."

The tentative deal includes provisions to ensure nurses receive the highest level of personal protective equipment, including when caring for suspected COVID-19 patients; nurse participation in a new infectious disease subcommittee; and additional break relief for most units, the union said. The agreement also includes a 16.5 percent wage increase over the life of the contract.

"This agreement is fair and addresses the needs of both parties," MarinHealth CEO David Klein, MD, said in a statement shared with Becker's. "We are pleased to reach a settlement without any disruption in service. I would again like to express my sincere appreciation to our dedicated nurses for their tremendous work on behalf of MarinHealth and our patient community."







