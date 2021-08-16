Nurses at 3 HCA facilities reach labor deal

Registered nurses at Research Medical Center and Research Psychiatric Center in Kansas City, Mo., and Menorah Medical Center in Overland Park, Kan., have reached a tentative agreement with HCA, according to an Aug. 16 union statement.

The agreement, reached Aug. 13, covers 1,025 members of the National Nurses Organizing Committee, an affiliate of National Nurses United.

It features stronger infectious disease preventive measures for nurses and patients as well as economic security improvements to help retain and recruit nurses, the union said. Details of the agreement will be publicly released after union members vote on ratifying the tentative contract.

"In the face of yet another COVID-19 pandemic surge, we are extremely pleased to have achieved additional health and safety protections that have long been critical to ensure safer conditions at our hospital," Leslie Rogers, research RN and member of the RNs' negotiating team, said in a news release.

The National Nurses Organizing Committee represents 12,000 RNs at 20 hospitals, based in Nashville, Tenn.

Becker's reached out to HCA and will update the piece with a comment if it is provided.