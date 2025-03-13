Northwell hospital nurses reach tentative deal to avert strike

Members of the New York State Nurses Association have reached a tentative labor contract with Northwell Health's South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore, N.Y., averting a potential March 17 strike.

The three-year agreement covers roughly 900 nurses.

It includes improvements to safe staffing standards and stronger safe staffing enforcement, the addition of nurse staffing on certain units, and improvements to guarantee break periods, according to a March 12 union news release.

The NYSNA said the agreement also includes "the ability for nurses to review and make recommendations prior to and during the implementation of any artificial intelligence that could potentially impact nurses."

Additionally, the deal includes wage increases that total between $18,000 to $20,000 over three years, and include annual pay increases, experience pay improvements for pension and improvements to retiree healthcare.

"We advocated for safer staffing levels, improved working conditions and fair wages to ensure that we can continue to deliver the high standard of care our patients deserve," JoAnne DeAntonio, BSN, RN, a local union president, said in the release. "And after months of fighting, we achieved what we set out to win. We're glad that our voices were heard because we are not just fighting for ourselves; we are fighting for our patients, for our families, and for the future of healthcare in our region."

South Shore University Hospital also praised the deal.

"From the start of negotiations, our goal has been to reach a fair contract that supports our valued nurses and upholds the high standard of care our patients and community trust," the hospital said in a statement shared with Becker's. "This agreement reaffirms our commitment enabling a supportive work environment and provides our nurses with competitive compensation and benefits. We are pleased to move forward together and continue to provide exceptional care for those we serve."

The union and hospital began negotiating a new contract in November. Union members voted to authorize a strike in February. Nurses are slated to begin voting on whether to ratify the agreement on March 13.





