Northwell Health workers set to protest amid contract campaign

Members of the New York State Nurses Association are set to protest Aug. 29 outside Syosset (N.Y.) Hospital, part of New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health.

More than 150 union members and allies are expected to participate in the protest "to demand a fair contract from their employer, Northwell Health, that includes safe staffing levels, fair wages and quality and affordable retiree healthcare," according to an Aug. 25 news release.

New York State Nurses Association nurses at Syosset join more than 30,000 union members who have launched a public campaign at healthcare facilities ahead of contract expiration dates.

The "We Love NY Nurses" public awareness campaign involves private and public sector nurses with contracts expiring on Dec. 31 or in early 2023. This includes nurses at 12 New York City hospitals, including Montefiore, Mount Sinai and NewYork-Presbyterian, according to an Aug. 18 union news release. It also includes NYC Health + Hospitals nurses, whose contract expires in March.

"Northwell Health respects the right of NYSNA members to engage in informational picketing," the health system said in a statement shared with Becker's. "This is not a strike and will not interfere with normal operations. Syosset Hospital will continue to provide the excellent care that our patients depend on. As our negotiations with NYSNA continue, the hospital remains committed to bargaining in good faith to reach a final agreement on a successor contract."

The union has more than 42,000 members in New York state. Northwell Health has more than 20 hospitals and about 80,000 employees.