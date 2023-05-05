New York health system takes to billboard in search for OB-GYNs

Lewis County Health System, which includes a hospital in Lowville, N.Y., is advertising on city billboards to recruit OB-GYNs.

A photo of the advertisement, provided to Becker's, calls for OB-GYNs to work in Lewis County, touting "safe communities, great schools, fresh air."

The billboards, which started April 29, come after Lewis County Health System paused maternity services in September 2021 as a result of staffing challenges related to the New York state vaccine mandate for healthcare workers.

Spokesperson Christina Flint told Becker's that Lewis County Health System has remained focused on OB-GYN recruitment.

"The goal was to introduce the medical community in New York state and the country to Lewis County," she said. "We hope to reach OB-GYNs after a frustrating day of practice in the city, hoping they may take a look at Lewis County and the outstanding quality of life our area offers with a specific focus on work-life balance in a community that is safe, with excellent schools, and fresh air with an abundance of outdoor activities."

The end date for the billboards is dependent on successful recruitment, Ms. Flint said.