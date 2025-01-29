New Orleans hospital nurses call 2nd strike

Members of the National Nurses Organizing Committee, an affiliate of National Nurses United, have called a second strike amid contract negotiations — a two-day walkout beginning Feb. 5 at University Medical Center in New Orleans.

The union represents nearly 600 nurses at the hospital, according to NNOC/NNU. University Medical Center, part of LCMC Health, employs 2,779 people.

Union members voted to authorize the strike last week. The union and hospital began negotiating a new labor contract in March, and UMC nurses first struck in October.

During negotiations, the union contends it proposed contract language to strengthen emergency preparedness in the wake of the recent New Orleans attack, but said management has stalled progress on this and other key proposals.

"We know that by winning this contract, the care our community deserves will drastically improve, and it will empower us to recruit and retain the kind of passionate, experienced nurses our patients at UMC deserve," said Heidi Tujague, RN, in a news release.

The hospital emphasized its commitment to reaching a contract "that allows UMC to attract and retain outstanding nurses and continue to deliver exceptional care to our patients and community."

In a statement shared with Becker's, UMC said it will remain fully operational during the second strike and has partnered with an outside agency to bring in replacement nurses.

"This is our community, and these are our neighbors," UMC said. "For the last 300 years, in the face of hurricanes, floods, fires and tragedy, the care team at Charity Hospital, and now UMC, has proven its dedication to protecting the health and well-being of our patients, their families, and our city. We have no doubt in our ability to do so again in dealing with the union-called strike."









