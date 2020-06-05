New advisory offers strategies to ensure healthcare worker well-being during crise

The Joint Commission issued an advisory to help healthcare organizations better support their staff during times of crisis.

The advisory, titled "Promoting psychosocial well-being of healthcare staff during crisis," offers information on how organizations can remove barriers for staff seeking mental health support as well as strategies healthcare workers can employ to support their mental health, such as taking small breaks from patient care and partnering with colleagues to monitor each other's well-being.

Advice for managers and leaders include encouraging peer support, sharing positive feedback and rotating staff between high- and low-stress work when possible.

The advisory also includes resources from the American Medical Association, Occupational Safety and Health Administration and World Health Organization.

"The mental, emotional and physical strain healthcare workers are experiencing during these unprecedented times of COVID-19 cannot be understated. It is critical that we ensure healthcare workers have access to psychosocial resources and support now and in the future," said Erin Lawler, human factors engineer at the Joint Commission.

