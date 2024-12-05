Nearly 5,000 Providence workers authorize strikes

Nearly 5,000 nurses, physicians, and other healthcare professionals at nine Providence bargaining units represented by two unions have authorized strikes.

Members of the Oregon Nurses Association and Pacific Northwest Hospital Medicine Association from 13 hospitals and clinics across Oregon voted over the past two months, according to a Dec. 4 news release shared with Becker's.

Union representatives and Providence have been in contract negotiations for more than a year, and many bargaining units remain without agreements, the release said.

Union members contend that during negotiations, Providence has refused to offer a fair contract to raise staffing standards and offer competitive pay.

"Healthcare workers are asking Providence to invest more in patient safety, to follow Oregon's landmark safe staffing law, and offer regionally competitive wages and benefits to be able to recruit and retain more staff," the release said.

In a statement shared with Becker's, Providence said it has made "highly competitive offers, including double-digit percentage wage increases. For example, Providence St. Vincent [in Portland], where a typical full-time nurse makes a six-figure income, is offering an average increase through 2025 of 16.29%. That's more than a $17,000 raise over the contract period."

Strike authorizations do not mean strikes will occur. If leaders of individual bargaining units set a strike date, a 10-day notice will be issued to Providence's management.

Both sides emphasized their commitments to reaching contract agreements and avoiding strikes.

Renton, Wash.-based Providence is a 51-hospital, multi-state health system with approximately 122,000 employees.