Nearly 1,000 New York City hospital physicians plan strike: 5 things to know

Nearly 1,000 physicians at four NYC Health + Hospitals facilities in New York City plan to strike Jan. 13.

Five things to know:

1. Doctors Council — Service Employees International Union issued a 10-day strike notice to NYC Health + Hospitals and its affiliates, Physicians Affiliate Group of New York and the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, according to a Jan. 2 union news release shared with Becker's.

2. The physicians planning to strike are employed by NYC Health + Hospitals' affiliates.

3. The strikes are planned at NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi, NYC Health + Hospitals/North Central Bronx, NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens and NYC Health + Hospitals/South Brooklyn Health.

4. "We value physicians who serve patients at NYC Health + Hospitals every day," the health system said in a statement shared with Becker's. "We continue to encourage all parties involved to work together at the bargaining table to prevent a strike and ensure that quality care remains uninterrupted for our patients."

5. More than 2,500 attending physicians across the system have been negotiating for a contract since September 2023. Union members seek terms that address rising costs of living, long hours and burnout amid recruitment and retention challenges, according to the union release. "Without a fair contract, our communities will continue to face a critical shortage of doctors, and patients will ultimately bear the brunt of the system's failure," Joplin Steinweiss, DO, a primary care physician at Jacobi, said in the release.