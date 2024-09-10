More than 450 Allegheny hospital workers reach labor deal

Nurses and hospital workers represented by SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania have approved a new three-year contract with Allegheny Valley Hospital in Natrona Heights, Pa.

Approved Sept. 9, the agreement provides an average 16% investment in pay and compensation to more than 450 nurses and hospital staff, according to a union news release shared with Becker's. Some union members receive as much as 36%. By the end of the agreement, a majority of currently employed nurses will earn a minimum hourly wage of $40 and all currently employed healthcare workers (e.g. patient care techs, housekeepers, dietary staff, transporters) will earn a minimum hourly wage of $20.

According to the release, the agreement also includes:

A 100% coinsurance option for health insurance

Separate vacation, sick and personal time benefits

Additional nursing assistant positions to some inpatient units

Safety measures like a weapons detection system at the main entrance and increased security presence

Members of SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania approved the deal shortly after voting to authorize a strike. Nurses at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh have also voted to authorize a strike if necessary and will vote on their tentative contract on Sept. 11, according to CBS Pittsburgh.

Allegheny Valley Hospital and West Penn Hospital are both part of Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network.

AHN shared the following statement with Becker's: "We are pleased to have reached contract agreements with our represented employees at AHN Allegheny Valley Hospital. The contracts ratified this week are reflective of our organization's commitment to providing competitive wages and benefits, and a fulfilling work life experience for all our employees, including both represented and non-represented team members."

















