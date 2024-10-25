Michigan hospital rescinds lawsuit after labor deal approval: 6 notes

Registered nurses from McLaren Flint (Mich.) Hospital, represented by AFSCME Local 875, approved a four-year labor contract Oct. 24.

Here are six things to know:

1. The union rescinded its strike notice when the deal was approved, according to an Oct. 25 hospital statement shared with Becker's. McLaren Flint is part of Grand Blanc, Mich.-based McLaren Health Care.

3. The new agreement includes improved wages and benefits and commitment to recruitment and retention, the hospital said.

4. Patient safety protocols with nurse-to-patient ratios were also improved, ABC affiliate WJRT reported. The tentative agreement included the addition of lead registered nurses and creation of an additional health insurance option, according to an Oct. 24 Facebook post from the union prior to the vote.

5. McLaren Flint had sued multiple unions for alleged illegal contract negotiation tactics, including union officials allegedly encouraging the public to not seek care at the hospital. That lawsuit has since been rescinded by the hospital.

6. AFSCME Local 875 and McLaren Flint had been in negotiations since January, and union members authorized a strike in September.

7. The union was not immediately available for comment. This story will be updated if more information becomes available.