Mercy hospital nurses reject tentative labor deal

Nurses at Mercy Health—Allen Hospital in Oberlin, Ohio, represented by the Ohio Nurses Association and AFT, have rejected a tentative labor contract, with 94% of nurses voting "no," according to a March 10 union news release shared with Becker's.

ONA, affiliated with AFT, represents 33 nurses at the hospital. Hospital and union representatives have been negotiating since Feb. 25. The nurses' contract expires March 31.

Union representatives said the contract that nurses rejected fails to address what they describe as a "staffing and patient care crisis."

"Nurses are demanding real solutions to ensure safe patient care, fair working conditions, and the resources necessary to recruit and retain staff," the release states.

In response to the union's claims, Mercy Health–Allen Hospital noted its "strong culture of respect and collaboration," and said it offers a "safe environment for our patients, employees and community."

"Mercy Health–Allen Hospital remains steadfast in our commitment to serving our community and patients," the hospital said in a statement shared with Becker's. "Our goal remains to secure a fair agreement that supports our established culture of safety, high-quality care and compassion."

Mercy Health–Allen Hospital is part of Cincinnati-based Mercy Health, which merged with Bon Secours Health System in 2018 to form Bon Secours Mercy Health.