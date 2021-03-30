Massachusetts certifies union to represent 613 UMass resident, fellow physicians

The Massachusetts Department of Labor Relations has certified the Service Employees International Union's Committee of Interns and Residents as the collective bargaining representative of 613 University of Massachusetts Medical School physicians in training in Worcester, according to union and medical school statements.

The certification involved counting union cards and verifying card signatures. UMass Medical School said state officials told the school the union presented authorization cards for 57 percent of the bargaining unit, which includes 613 interns, residents, chief residents and fellows.

With the certification, SEIU's Committee of Interns and Residents is the exclusive representative of UMass Medical School physicians in training for bargaining purposes.

UMass Medical School resident and fellow physicians initially voted to unionize March 2, and the certification was March 23.

The union said residents want more input over the well-being of their colleagues and patients, citing rising student debt, increasing costs of living and a changing healthcare landscape.

The 613 residents and fellows will soon begin bargaining on their first contract to cover employment terms and conditions.

SEIU's Committee of Interns and Residents also represents physicians in training at CHA Cambridge (Mass.) Hospital and Boston Medical Center.

