Mass General Brigham hospital nurses reach labor deal

Registered nurses at Mass General Brigham's Salem (Mass.) Hospital have reached a tentative labor contract with management.

The three-year agreement, reached Dec. 16, must still be approved by a vote of the full Salem Massachusetts Nurses Association membership, according to the union.

The MNA highlighted the following contract provisions in a news release:

An across-the-board wage increase of 16% for all nurses over the life of the contract, including retroactive pay back to April 1.

Negotiated reductions in nurse premium costs as part of a transition to Mass General Brigham's health insurance plans.

"More robust" language to address workplace violence.

Bumps to tuition reimbursement, shift differentials, the on-call rate, charge and preceptor pay.

"We are incredibly proud of what we achieved for Salem nurses and our patients through union solidarity," Kathy Schevis, RN, said in the release. "By joining together as MNA nurses and advocating for ourselves and the quality care our patients deserve, we won a strong contract that will help improve RN recruitment and retention."

Becker's reached out to Mass General Brigham and will update this story if a comment is received.









