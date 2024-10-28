Judge issues injunction against Trinity hospital

A federal court has ordered Trinity Health Grand Haven (Mich.) Hospital, part of Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health, to recognize SEIU Healthcare Michigan as the bargaining agent of about 200 employees and to, upon request, resume negotiations, according to court records accessed by Becker's.

U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker with the Western District of Michigan issued an injunctive order against the hospital Oct. 25 after the National Labor Relations Board sought injunctive relief under the National Labor Relations Act.

The NLRB filed for the preliminary injunction in April, months after the hospital withdrew recognition of the union in September 2023.

In the April filing accessed by Becker's, the NLRB argues that the court should grant injunctive relief pending the final disposition of broader allegations by the NLRB that Trinity Health Grand Haven has engaged in, and is engaging in, acts and conduct in violation of federal labor law.

Specifically, the NLRB seeks to stop the hospital from "interfering with, restraining and coercing employees in the exercise of the rights guaranteed" under the law while the broader case is ongoing.

On Oct. 25, Mr. Jonker enjoined Trinity Health from withdrawing union recognition and ordered the hospital to immediately recognize and, upon request, bargain with SEIU Healthcare Michigan, NLRB spokesperson Kayla Blado said in a statement shared with Becker's.

Ms. Blado said the underlying unfair labor practice case is before the NLRB after Trinity Health appealed an NLRB administrative law judge decision finding that it unlawfully withdrew union recognition and cut off bargaining on a successor contract. The court injunction will remain in place until the NLRB issues a decision on the underlying case.

"Following this victory in court, Trinity Grand Haven workers are eager to get back to the bargaining table and negotiate a contract that has effectively been on hold for nearly two years," the union said in a news release shared with Becker's. "These stall tactics have meant that workers have not received raises during years of high inflation, causing severe staffing strains at the hospital."

Becker's has reached out to Trinity Health and will update this story if comment is received.