Job reviews mentioning burnout, mental health spike during pandemic

While burnout is not new to healthcare or U.S. employees, an examination of online job reviews released by Glassdoor Oct. 21 shows a significant spike in burnout over the last 19 months.

For the report, the job and recruiting site looked at Glassdoor reviews from current and former U.S.-based full-time employees posted between Sept. 1, 2019, and Sept. 28, 2021, that include "mental health" or "burnout" keywords.

Analysts found that the proportion of all reviews discussing burnout climbed 100 percent, from 0.20 percent in February 2020 to 0.40 percent in September 2021. The proportion of reviews discussing mental health also considerably increased. Reviews mentioning mental health surged 143 percent, from 0.23 percent in February 2020 to 0.56 percent in September 2021, according to the Glassdoor report.

Glassdoor senior economist Daniel Zhao told Money, a personal finance brand and website, that the figures are significant.

"Glassdoor reviews cover a wide variety of topics because workers have a wide variety of factors that are important to them," Mr. Zhao said in the interview. "Very popular topics are generally still only mentioned in 10 percent to 20 percent of reviews. So ultimately, even though the share of reviews discussing them is small, the increase is a reflection of an increasing willingness by workers to discuss and speak out about mental health topics."

Read the full Glassdoor report here.