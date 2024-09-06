How an Indiana system imparts values in hiring

Mario Ellis began his role as chief human resource officer of South Bend, Ind.-based Beacon Health System in February 2023, and he brings three decades of experience in human resources operations and functional management to the role.

Before joining Beacon, Mr. Ellis served as vice president of total rewards, which included HR operations such as payroll, performance management, recognition and compliance at York, Pa.-based WellSpan Health. He also has held senior HR leadership roles with organizations such as the Cleveland Clinic, St. Luke's Health System in Boise, Idaho, and University of Chicago Medicine.

Mr. Ellis told Becker's that he focuses on ensuring employees feel valued and keeping a pulse on the talent market. He discussed his view on political discussions, the use of AI to assist in resume creation, and his organization's approach to job descriptions.

Editor's note: Responses have been lightly edited for clarity and length.

Question: How do you navigate the decision to engage or refrain from engaging in political issues, and what factors do you consider to ensure it aligns with the values and mission of your system?

Mario Ellis: One of our taglines is "You belong at Beacon." So we want all of our associates, as well as our patients, to know that they are valued and that we respect each individual for who they are. Also [we understand] that part of our mission as an organization is to provide excellent healthcare, coupled with our values, which are trust, respect, integrity, and compassion. Issues in society that are polarizing, and that do not align with our mission and values, we do not address directly. However, we may make statements that are at a higher level reminding our associates of our mission and values and letting them know we appreciate you, and the work that you're doing here at Beacon. We lean on our values, and we stay focused on the mission. We do that because, at the end of the day, we want everyone to still feel that they have a place with us. And so, that's the direction we take.

Q: What are your thoughts on the use of AI to assist in resume creation? Is it noticeable when candidates use AI or technology for this purpose, and does Beacon encourage this practice? How do you envision the future of resume building evolving?

ME: I personally don't feel that it's an issue as long as you still tell your truth. So, if you use AI to help form a better resume, to really highlight your areas of experience, skills and abilities that are true, and it can help align you for a job opportunity, I think it's fine. We, as organizations and leaders, have to learn how to embrace technology effectively because, at the end of the day, it's people and technology. And technology is there to improve, in most instances, our ability to do our jobs and to communicate more effectively and efficiently. I personally don't have an issue with a person using AI to build their resume. We don't have any policies around using AI for resume writing. It's no different to me than going to a professional saying, "Hey, help me write my resume." Now, you can just do it online.

Q: How does Beacon ensure job descriptions accurately reflect the evolving needs and expectations of roles within the organization?

ME: We're always canvasing the market — what is going on in the market in terms of jobs, and what types of jobs individuals are leaning toward, especially as we compare to our jobs. When possible, we're working with our operators, making sure our job descriptions are up to date, relevant, and consistent with what the role is and what leaders are looking for. If we're looking for individuals who have certain skills and technology, like, for instance, AI, we make sure we update the job descriptions before they're posted. Our CEO is really big on us making sure we look at technology because that will inform some of our roles, responsibilities, and what we're looking for in terms of our workforce.

Q: What advice would you give to other leaders striving to enhance employee engagement and satisfaction in their organizations, based on your experience?

ME: You have to poll your workforce. You have to know what's top of mind and where they are so that you'll know how to build strategies around that. You've got to keep your leaders engaged, and you've got to make sure that you are providing for the workforce those things that they feel they need in order to be successful, whether technology, tools, leadership effectiveness, or career development — all the things that you want for yourself as an individual. And for Beacon, it's really making sure our workforce feels like they're working for an organization that has their interests in mind.

And then leaders, conversations among ourselves as leaders, even across industries — it's okay to share what are best practices, what are you seeing, and what do you hear? How do you implement, then take and choose the things that would properly fit within your organization? That would be my advice.









