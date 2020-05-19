Hospitals and unions: 7 recent conflicts, agreements

Becker's Hospital Review reported the following hospital-union events since May 4.

1. Employees at Brattleboro (Vt.) Retreat hospital are expressing increased frustration with workplace conditions at the psychiatric facility that they say are dangerous, according to the VTDigger.

2. The union that represents 1,300 resident physicians at Ann Arbor-based Michigan Medicine said the health system is exploiting its members amid contract talks, according to Michigan Radio.

3. The AFL-CIO is suing the federal agency in charge of ensuring the health and safety of U.S. workers to turn voluntary employer protections against the coronavirus into mandatory ones.

4. The Massachusetts Nurses Association is expressing disapproval with executive pay at Hyannis, Mass.-based Cape Cod Healthcare in light of furloughs the health system implemented, according to the Cape Cod Times.

5. Pennsylvania's largest nurses' union is accusing hospitals of misrepresenting their supply of personal protective equipment and says its healthcare workers are inadequately protected.

6. Front-line nursing home workers in Illinois reached an agreement with owners, averting a strike.

7. Denver Health workers seek to form a union, citing dissatisfaction with workplace protections and executive pay, according to the Communications Workers of America.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.