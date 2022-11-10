Hiring managers grapple with diversity: 5 survey findings

More than half of hiring managers fear their jobs are at stake if they do not hire diverse enough candidates, according to a recent survey from ResumeBuilder.com.
The resume aggregator surveyed 1,000 U.S. hiring managers who oversee at least 25 percent of their respective workplaces' hiring.
Five key findings from the survey:
- Fifty-three percent of hiring managers believe their jobs will be in danger if they do not hire diverse enough employees.
- Fifty-two percent somewhat or strongly believe their company's hiring practices involve "reverse discrimination." Nearly 48 percent said their companies do not practice reverse discrimination.
- Sixteen percent of hiring managers said they have been told to deprioritize white male candidates, and 14 percent said they have been told to deprioritize white female candidates.
- Forty-eight percent said they have been asked to prioritize diversity over qualifications.
- Seventy percent said their company has diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives in place for show — however, 95 percent said these initiatives have improved their companies, and 87 percent said they have led to more diverse hiring.