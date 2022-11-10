Hiring managers grapple with diversity: 5 survey findings

Alexis Kayser -

More than half of hiring managers fear their jobs are at stake if they do not hire diverse enough candidates, according to a recent survey from ResumeBuilder.com. 

The resume aggregator surveyed 1,000 U.S. hiring managers who oversee at least 25 percent of their respective workplaces' hiring. 

Five key findings from the survey: 

  1. Fifty-three percent of hiring managers believe their jobs will be in danger if they do not hire diverse enough employees. 

  2. Fifty-two percent somewhat or strongly believe their company's hiring practices involve "reverse discrimination." Nearly 48 percent said their companies do not practice reverse discrimination. 

  3. Sixteen percent of hiring managers said they have been told to deprioritize white male candidates, and 14 percent said they have been told to deprioritize white female candidates. 

  4. Forty-eight percent said they have been asked to prioritize diversity over qualifications. 

  5. Seventy percent said their company has diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives in place for show — however, 95 percent said these initiatives have improved their companies, and 87 percent said they have led to more diverse hiring. 

