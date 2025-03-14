Hennepin Healthcare physicians move to unionize

A supermajority of the more than 200 resident physicians at Minneapolis-based Hennepin Healthcare have moved to unionize, filing for recognition with the Committee of Interns and Residents, a local of the Service Employees International Union, according to a March 13 CIR/SEIU news release shared with Becker's.

The physicians cited a desire to improve both physician well-being and patient care in Minnesota, as well as to address concerns over pay, staffing and working conditions, as key reasons for their unionization efforts. They seek to begin negotiations for a first union contract immediately.

"We came to Hennepin specifically because we wanted to work in a safety-net hospital caring for this community, and so all of the residents care so deeply and dive headfirst into our work," Nicole Lund, MD, said in the release. "But we are stretched so thin, and the truth is, it doesn't have to be this way. Residents are Hennepin — we know this hospital — so with a voice and input into decisions about our working environment, we hope we can win support to better care for ourselves, our families and our patients."

The physicians at Hennepin join peers at other organizations, including Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, Boston Medical Center, the UMass Chan Medical School in Worcester, Mass., Cambridge Health Alliance, and groups in the Philadelphia area who have opted for unionization.

Hennepin shared the following statement with Becker's:

"Our institution deeply values our residents and their contributions to patient care, medical education and research. We are committed to providing a supportive learning environment, fair compensation and the necessary resources to help our trainees thrive in their careers. We recognize their legal right to consider union representation, and we respect their right to make this decision."