Hawaii hospital locks out nurses after strike

Honolulu-based Hawaii Pacific Health's Kapi'olani Medical Center for Women and Children has imposed a lockout of nurses represented by the Hawaii Nurses Association after the group's one-day strike Sept. 13, the Honolulu Star Advertiser reported.

Nurses attempting to return to work Sept. 14 were met by Troy Branstetter, the hospital's vice president of general services, and told they could not return because of the lockout.



Union President Agas-Yuu received a letter from Kapi'olani CEO David Underriner on the evening of Sept. 13 informing the union of the lockout, according to the report. The hospital shared its lockout plans with media outlets, including Becker's, on Sept. 6.



The nurses have gone on strike twice this year amid contract negotiations. The nurses' last contract with the hospital expired Nov. 30.



The medical center has enlisted a temporary workforce during the lockout.



"Kapi'olani remains fully staffed and our hospital is running as it always has," Kapi'olani COO Gidget Ruscetta, RN, said in a statement shared with Becker's. "We remain committed to reaching an agreement with our nurses and are scheduled to meet with the Hawaii Nurses Association again on Thursday."



Editor's Note: Becker's reached out to the Hawaii Nurses Association for comment and will update this article if new information is received.