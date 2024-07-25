Essentia to appeal NLRB decision following APP unionization vote

Duluth, Minn.-based Essentia Health said it will appeal a decision by the National Labor Relations Board after a group of its East Market advanced practice providers voted to be represented by the Minnesota Nurses Association in collective bargaining.

The APPs in November filed for an election with the NLRB, but Essentia challenged the proposed bargaining unit's composition, delaying the election, according to the union. It eventually took place in July.

The election primarily included nurse practitioners, physician assistants and certified nurse midwives at Essentia's East Market, which spans from Brainerd to International Falls and Duluth in Minnesota, and east to Ashland and Hayward in Wisconsin. Some work in the hospital setting and others work in clinics in various specialties.

A June NLRB ruling that allowed the APPs to vote in a single bargaining unit, despite their different work settings, "ignored the NLRB's application of its own Health Care Rule and years of case law supporting Essentia's position," a July 25 health system news release said. "As a result, we will seek an appeal of the regional director's election decision."

Brittany Ortler, APRN, a nurse practitioner at Essentia Health East Market, said in a July 24 news release from the union, "What we have done is historic. We are a unified group of over 400 APPs, and I hope that the work that we have done will pave the way for consideration of unionization among APPs across the state and the nation."

Tonya Loken, Essentia's community relations director, expressed disappointment about the election outcome.

"A single bargaining unit that includes a wide range of settings, specialties and locations may not allow for unique approaches to caring for the different needs of patients," Ms. Loken said in a statement shared with Becker's.



Becker's reached out to the NLRB and will update this story if a comment is received.