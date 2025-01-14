Essentia Health workers' strike enters 2nd month

Duluth, Minn.-based Essentia Health and SEIU Healthcare Minnesota & Iowa will reconvene negotiations Jan. 22-23 as employees continue an open-ended strike that began Dec. 9.

The union represents 70 staff members at Essentia Health-Deer River (Minn.) and the nearby Essentia Health-Homestead nursing home in skilled maintenance, technical and service roles.

A mediator from the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Services will participate in the upcoming negotiations, according to a Jan. 14 joint statement from the union and health system shared with Becker's.

"We remain committed to achieving a contract with the Service Employees International Union that recognizes the important contributions of these valued colleagues while also ensuring continued access to high-quality health care for our patients in Deer River and the surrounding communities," an Essentia spokesperson said in a Jan. 10 statement shared with Becker's.

Essentia said its offers have been market-competitive.

"We cook, clean, do laundry, prepare surgeries, provide emergency ER care, do X-rays, MRIs and so much more," Janelle Denny, a sterile processing worker, said in a union news release shared with Becker's when the strike began. "We need fair wages to keep people longer than a couple years. If we have to be away from our families longer than our scheduled shifts, we should get bonuses."