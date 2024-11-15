Dignity California hospital nurses to see 22% wage increase: 4 notes

Nurses and licensed professionals at St. John's Regional Medical Center in Oxnard, Calif., voted Nov. 7 to ratify a new labor contract that includes wage increases.

Four notes:

1. Registered nurses and licensed medical professionals will see wage increases of at least 22%, according to a Nov. 7 statement from SEIU Local 121RN shared with Becker's.

2. To improve hiring and retention, newer nurses will see wage increases of up to 43% as they gain experience. All new hires will be able to earn full pension benefits, the union release said.

3. The contract also includes a commitment to address concerns about staffing shortages and increased workloads through a new staffing committee, which will explore ways to reduce nurses' workloads, the release said.

4. St. John's Regional Medical Center is a 365-bed hospital that is part of San Francisco-based Dignity Health.

Dignity Health was not immediately available for comment. This story will be updated if more information becomes available.