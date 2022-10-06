Contract campaign launched for 9,000 New York nurses

Members of the New York State Nurses Association are launching a campaign amid contract negotiations for about 9,000 NYC Health + Hospitals/Mayorals nurses in New York City, according to an Oct. 6 union news release.

The union has about 42,000 members in New York state. NYC Health + Hospitals is the largest public health system in the U.S.

Public sector nurses in New York City are launching their campaign for a fair contract and fair funding for NYC Health + Hospitals, according to the union release. Specifically, union members said they are seeking pay equity with private sector nurses and a fair contract "that helps recruit and retain enough nurses for safe patient care."

The campaign involving NYC Health + Hospitals nurses is part of a broader effort involving about 30,000 union members ahead of contract expiration dates.

The "We Love NY Nurses" public awareness campaign involves private and public sector nurses with contracts expiring Dec. 31 or in early 2023. The contract for NYC Health + Hospitals expires in March.

Becker's has reached out to NYC Health + Hospitals for comment.