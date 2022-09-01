Catholic Health hospital staff approve new 4-year contract

Members of 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East approved a new four-year agreement with Catholic Health's Mount St. Mary's Hospital in Lewiston, N.Y.

The agreement, approved Aug. 30, covers 350 workers at the hospital, according to a joint news release. Covered workers include nurses, service and maintenance workers, technical workers and other professional staff.

"We are glad to come together and negotiate an agreement that was in the best interest of all workers at our facility," Renee Gueli, a respiratory therapist, said in the release.

Under the agreement, workers can earn bonus pay on top of their regular hourly and overtime rate, according to the hospital and union. The agreement also includes sign-on and retention bonuses for graduate nurses and experienced registered nurses, as well as an enhanced registered nurse referral bonus.

The new four-year contract runs through March 31, 2026.

"This negotiation process was one of the most collaborative I've experienced, and we are thankful to our colleagues at 1199SEIU for working together with us to create a contract that recognizes and rewards our current associates while being attractive for prospective staff," Mount St. Mary's Hospital President CJ Urlaub said in the release.