California hospital nurses set to strike

Members of the California Nurses Association plan to strike Feb. 19 at AHMC Seton Medical Center in Daly City, Calif.

The union — which represents about 300 nurses at the hospital, according to a Feb. 6 CNA news release — said the strike is in response to hospital management’s refusal to address concerns about patient care and safe staffing raised during contract negotiations.

Contract talks began in January 2025. Nurses voted to authorize a strike in December.

“A fair contract is necessary to retain experienced nurses, have sufficient staff and training, and ensure we have the resources we need to provide safe and effective care for our patients,” Michelle Kubota, RN, said in the release.

A Seton spokesperson told Becker’s, “We have been bargaining with the union since January 2025 and have reached agreement on most of the outstanding contract issues. Compensation is one of the last open items that we need to reach an agreement.”

The hospital added: “We are disappointed that CNA leadership is taking this unnecessary strike action. Qualified nurses will help during the strike to ensure every Seton patient receives safe and high-quality care. We will continue to bargain in good faith and look forward to returning to the bargaining table as soon as possible.”