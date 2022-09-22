Atrium exec named to 'most influential HR leaders' list

Jim Dunn, PhD — strategic executive leader in HR operations, organizational development and culture enhancement for Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health — has been named one of CIO Look's "10 Most Influential HR Leaders to Follow" in 2022.

Dr. Dunn is responsible for all corporate human resources initiatives at the health system, according to his LinkedIn page, and has more than 30 years of human resources experience, according to the magazine. He has served Atrium Health since 2018.

Prior to his role at Atrium, Dr. Dunn served in HR leadership at Arlington-based Texas Health Resources, Cleveland Clinic and Dallas-based Parkland Health System.

"I would love to get HR leaders out of the business of doing things for leaders and instead have leaders do them in conjunction with HR expertise," Dr. Dunn told the magazine. "Understanding what engages your human capital is essential to being able to navigate the precarious talent environment we currently find ourselves in today."