Ascension suspends Wisconsin hospital employee after accusation of secretly taping patient

An employee of Ascension St. Mary's Hospital in Rhinelander, Wis., has been suspended and faces multiple charges after his arrest for allegedly recording a patient without consent.

Evan Sheedy, 31, of Three Lakes, Wis., was arrested for "capturing a representation of nudity without the consent of the person," the Oneida County Sheriff's Office said in a news release posted on Facebook Feb. 24.

Officials said the arrest came after the sheriff's office and the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, with the assistance of the Three Lakes Police Department, served a search warrant in Three Lakes for possession of child pornography.

During the search warrant, investigators did not find child pornography but did find one video of an adult St. Mary's patient being secretly taped, the sheriff's office said.

The patient was notified, and Mr. Sheedy was arrested.

The hospital issued a statement in response to the arrest, which said Mr. Sheedy was suspended.

"Leadership at Ascension St. Mary's Hospital is aware of the arrest of an associate," the hospital said, according to WSAW. "Matters of patient safety and security are our highest priority and we have launched an internal investigation and are fully cooperating with authorities. Until the investigation is complete, the associate is suspended from all work duties."

Mr. Sheedy is charged with capturing an intimate representation and invading privacy, the news station reported.

