Ascension Living workers in New York plan strike

Ascension Living at Our Lady of Peace workers in Lewiston, N.Y., have issued a 10-day strike notice to their employer.

More than 150 nursing home workers plan to strike March 9 if no agreement can be reached at bargaining March 2, according to a Feb. 28 news release from 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East.

The union cited concerns over wages and staffing.

"When we don't have enough staff, residents don't get that extra attention that they need — they can feel neglected at times," licensed practical nurse Krista Diez said in the news release. "Right now, we only have enough staff to meet basic needs, not the extras that our residents love. Our residents' mental health suffers if they don't have that extra face-to-face time with us. They need human interaction, and we can't provide that if there aren't enough of us."

Union members have been working without a contract since their last contract expired Dec. 31, 2021.

In a statement shared with Becker's, Ascension Living expressed disappointment about the union's decision to move forward with the strike, as well as concern that the action may cause residents and their families.

"We have a comprehensive contingency plan in place to ensure our residents and their families experience no interruption of care or service," Molly Gaus, vice president of marketing and communications for Ascension Living, said. "We are proud of the selfless care our associates provide our residents every day. We have been bargaining in good faith with SEIU and look forward to reaching a mutually beneficial agreement."

Ascension Living at Our Lady of Peace is part of Ascension Living, one of the nation's largest nonprofit senior living providers. Ascension Living is part of St. Louis-based Ascension.

1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East represents more than 400,000 nurses and caregivers in Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Washington, D.C., and Florida.