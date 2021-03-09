As nurses strike at Tenet Massachusetts hospital, another union plans to picket

As a nurses strike continues at Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester, Mass., another union has notified the hospital of plans to hold an informational picket, according to the Telegram & Gazette.

United Food and Commercial Workers Local 1445, the union that represents 600 employees, including medical technicians, housekeepers and unit secretaries, said it plans to picket March 13.

In a news release cited by the Telegram & Gazette, the union cited concerns about patient-to-staff ratios for its members. It also said it seeks "adequate personal protective equipment for all staff" and "fair remuneration that keeps up with the cost of living and retains experienced staff."

Rhiana Sherwood, a spokesperson for the hospital, which is part of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, said in a statement shared with Becker's that the hospital is surprised and disappointed about the union's decision to hold the informational picket, especially only five days after United Food and Commercial Workers Local 1445 gave Saint Vincent its wage proposal.

"Regardless of the union's actions, Saint Vincent Hospital's goal is to bargain in good faith and reach an agreement that works for its employees and the hospital. Our hospital will remain operational and our focus will continue to be on providing excellent care for our community," said Ms. Sherwood.

News of the planned informational picket comes as members of the Massachusetts Nurses Association continued to strike March 9 amid their dispute with hospital management.

The informational picket by United Food and Commercial Workers Local 1445 is not a strike but an action to raise awareness about the union's concerns, the hospital said.

More articles on human resources:

Oregon hospital workers strike

COVID-19 vaccination center won't be affected if nurses strike, Massachusetts hospital CEO says

Former Maine hospital housekeeping director says he was fired for raising safety concerns

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.