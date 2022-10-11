70% of Americans say more workplace abusers held accountable after #MeToo

Most American adults believe the #MeToo movement has increased accountability surrounding sexual assault in the workplace, according to a survey from Pew Research Center released Sept. 29.

In July, Pew Research Center interviewed American adults regarding their attitudes toward the #MeToo movement. The movement gained speed on social media in 2017 as millions of people — primarily women — shared stories of sexual harrassment and assault they experienced in the workplace. As a result, hundreds of powerful men lost their jobs and faced public scrutiny.

Pew Research Center's survey suggests that although many Americans remain skeptical of the movement's genuineness, most believe it has been effective.

Five key findings from the survey:

Seventy percent of American adults said people who commit sexual assault or harassment in the workplace are more likely to be held responsible for their actions than they would have been five years ago.

Sixty-two percent said people who report incidents of sexual harassment or assault are more likely to be believed than they would have been five years ago.

Forty-eight percent of people said it is "not too common" or "not common at all" that people report incidents of sexual harassment or assault that did not happen.

Fifteen percent said it is "very common" or "extremely common.

Forty-six percent of people said it is "very common" or "extremely common" that people do not report incidents of sexual harassment or assault.

Forty-six percent of men said #MeToo has made it harder to know how to interact with women in the workplace.

Read the full report here.