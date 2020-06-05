7 hospitals sites of protests against racism

Healthcare employees across the U.S. are protesting systemic racism and racial injustice.

The protests are part of the "White Coats for Black Lives" national demonstration against systemic racism in healthcare and in solidarity with the "Black Lives Matter" movement.

They come in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a black man who died Memorial Day in the custody of Minneapolis police. Mr. Floyd died after an officer pressed his knee on Mr. Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes, igniting protests against excessive police force worldwide.

Here are seven hospitals and health systems where employees are protesting:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list.

1. About 200 physicians, nurses and other employees knelt June 5 outside St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tenn., according to The Commercial Appeal.

2. More than 100 people demonstrated outside Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in Memphis, Tenn., according to The Commercial Appeal.

3. About 150 healthcare workers demonstrated outside Columbia-based University of Missouri Health Care June 4 in honor of Mr. Floyd, according to the Columbia Daily Tribune.

4. Outside Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, more than 100 physicians, nurses and other healthcare workers knelt for nine minutes, the approximate time Mr. Floyd was held on the ground, according to TV station WPLG.

5. About 1,000 people protested outside of Eskenazi Hospital in Indianapolis on June 3, according to the Indianapolis Star.

6. A few dozen physicians and medical staff protested at Highland Hospital in Oakland, Calif., on June 4, according to NBC Bay Area.

7. Hundreds of UMass Memorial Medical Center staff protested outside the Worcester, Mass.-based facility June 5, according to the Worcester Business Journal.

