6 hospitals seeking human resources chiefs

Below are six hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking chief human resources officers in the last month.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.
1. Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas in Beaumont is seeking a chief human resource officer.
2. Broward Health Imperial Point in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., is seeking a chief human resources officer.
3. University Hospital in Newark, N.J., is seeking a chief human resources officer.
4. Tenet Healthcare is seeking a group chief human resources officer in Orange County, Calif.
5. MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City is seeking a chief human resources officer/director.
6. Providence is seeking a chief human resource officer for Washington and Montana.