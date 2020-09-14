5 recent hospital-union conflicts, agreements

The following hospital-union events have been reported since Aug. 28:

1. Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in Santa Fe, N.M., and the union representing about 400 of its nurses and technicians have reached a new contract.

2. University of Illinois Hospital nurses in Chicago began a seven-day strike Sept. 12.

3. Members of SEIU Local 73 at University of Illinois at Chicago, which includes UI Health, began to strike Sept. 14.

4. More than 500 workers at Dallas-based Steward Health Care's Morton Hospital in Taunton, Mass., and Steward Holy Family Hospital at Merrimack in Haverhill, Mass., ratified agreements with management.

5. Beaumont Health and the National Labor Relations Board settled allegations of anti-union activities against the health system's hospital in Royal Oak, Mich.

