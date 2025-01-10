470 Kaiser physicians in Northern California reach labor deal

Resident physicians in Northern California have reached a tentative labor contract with Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente, according to statements shared with Becker's.

The deal, reached Jan. 6, covers about 470 resident physicians who are members of the Committee of Interns and Residents, which is affiliated with the Service Employees International.

The union said the contract includes significant wage increases over three years, a lump sum payment upon ratification, enhanced financial support, increased paid time off and a $40,000 annual patient-project fund.

Additionally, a program-specific evaluation committee will be established to address union members' concerns, according to the CIR/SEIU.

"Our fight is bigger than just one contract — it's about ensuring every patient gets the best care possible," Tejal Pandharpurkar, MD, said in a news release. "Kaiser runs because of its workers — from medical assistants and PAs to residents and support staff. Our working conditions are patients' care conditions. When we're able to thrive, we show up to work able to provide the best care possible."

Kaiser described the contract as "a fair agreement that reflects our record of being a great place to work and receive care."

The CIR/SEIU said it expects resident physicians to vote on the contract in the coming weeks.





