3 essential updates to violence prevention plans

Advancing technology calls for updates to workplace violence prevention plans, Daniel Pascale, executive vice president at Margolis Healy and Associates — a professional services firm specializing in security and emergency preparedness — told HR Dive in an Aug. 18 article.

Workplace violence prevention plans are increasingly vital to the healthcare sector, as nine in 10 employees in the industry have seen or experienced violence in the workplace.

Pascale recommends companies make these three updates to violence prevention plans, according to the article:

1. Update technology protocols: Trade outdated communication methods such as landlines for more modern, common options, and ensure cybersecurity protocols are updated.

2. Understand hybrid work risks — including lessened office structure and decreased privacy on video calls — and adjust for them.

3. Provide active assailant and de-escalation training.