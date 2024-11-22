3,000 physicians across 3 Philadelphia systems to vote on joining union

More than 3,000 resident physicians and fellows from three Philadelphia-based systems will consider a plan to unionize, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported Nov. 21.

Residents at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Temple University Hospital, Jefferson Health and Jefferson's Einstein Healthcare Network will vote on whether to unionize, according to the Committee of Interns and Residents, which is affiliated with SEIU Healthcare.

"Due to chronic understaffing, extreme hours, and an endemic lack of support, the physicians say it is currently impossible to maintain their own well-being in their roles caring for the majority of patients at safety-net hospitals across the city," the union said, according to the Inquirer.

More than 300 residents at Wilmington, Del.-based ChristianaCare are also planning to join CIR/SEIU, which would make them the first unionized residents in Delaware, according to a Nov. 22 Facebook post from the union.

About 20% of the 162,644 active medical residents in the U.S. are unionized, the Inquirer reported.

"Our residency program provides competitive wages and benefits, and fosters an environment of exceptional medical training," Jefferson Health said in a statement shared with Becker's. "While we respect our residents’ right to explore unionization, we believe that a direct working relationship between our health system's team members and our leaders results in the most empowered and productive teams."

ChristianaCare has received the petition to form a residents' union, a system spokesperson said in a statement shared with Becker's.

"We recognize the right of all employees to vote on whether or not they want a union to represent them," the statement said. "We are committed to providing accurate information to help our residents make an informed decision."

The other health systems were not immediately available for comment. This story will be updated if more information becomes available.